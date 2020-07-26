Cloud accountancy firm reaches for the sky with office move

AMBITIOUS growth plans include a move to new premises in Milton Keynes for a cloud-based audit and year-end workpapers platform for accountants.

The new premises in Central Milton Keynes has been chosen by MyWorkpapers to place it at the centre of the town’s burgeoning tech sector and the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

The opening of the Milton Keynes office follows shortly after the opening of a new office in Hereford, where the customer support team is now based.

Witan Studios, the new base for MyWorkpapers.

MyWorkpapers’ cloud-based platform enables accountants to automate, track and quality-assure key processes in undertaking audits and preparing end-of-year accounts.

Chief executive Rich Neal said: “Our growth has enabled us to employ talented people around the country. Though Richmond upon Thames is our HQ, the satellite offices now allow our team members to work together as needed in the new normal workplace and reduce the travel to HQ.”

The business has recruited 20 new staff in the past three months, he added, which has led to the decision to open in Milton Keynes. “It is a strong signal of our ambitions for growth and support to our clients,” Mr Neal said.

“Milton Keynes is home to a thriving tech community, which offers tremendous opportunities for future collaboration and growth as we look to enable more practices across the UK and further afield to benefit from our innovative cloud platform.”

The Oxford-Cambridge Arc is described by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government as “a business, science and technology ecosystem that it makes it one of the most exciting economic growth opportunities in the world”.

The opening of the MyWorkpapers office in Milton Keynes follows the appointment of former IRIS managing director Robert Salvoni as chief revenue officer, tasked with growing business and maintaining high customer service levels as the firm’s growth continues.