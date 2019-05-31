Classic cars rev up to support Willen Hospice

STONY Stratford prepares to go back in time on Sunday (June 2) as the annual Classic Stony revs into action in support of Willen Hospice.

The free event attracts classic car enthusiasts and families from all over the local area. Get up close to vintage, classic, and interesting cars and motorcycles – and don’t forget to look up as the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performs a fly-past over the festival.

There will also be live music and a Best In Show competition, including The Best of British, Best Saloon, Best Sports Car, Best Motorcycle, Best Restored Motorcycle and Spirit of the Show.

“Classic Stony is a fantastic event, and a great way to raise vital funds for Willen Hospice,” says the hospice’s community fundraiser Carolyn Green. “We are extremely thankful to the Classic Stony organisers for their support – we can’t wait to see the displays on Sunday.”

Classic and Vintage Stony has raised more than £50,000 for Willen Hospice over the past ten years. The event is run in partnership with Stony Stratford Business Association as part of ‘Stony Live’ week.