Christmas campaign highlights mental health charities

THREE mental health charities are the beneficiaries of the annual Christmas campaign run by independent funeral company Neville Funerals.

Mind Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes will receive a donation from the Luton-based funeral firm backed by associated companies in the group, Neville Trust, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery. A share will also go to Mind Hertfordshire network and the Lindengate Mental Health Charity based near Aylesbury.

Bereavement, loneliness and anxiety are conditions considered to have been caused or aggravated by the pandemic and a disruption to support services through lockdown has meant that mental health services are under increasing pressures. Charities are still struggling to make up the funds they were unable to gather during the lockdown months.

Neville Funerals director Vicky Trumper said: “Our teams have experienced first-hand how families and individuals have struggled with the terrible and unfortunate consequences of Covid. We have only just been able to relaunch our own bereavement support groups, Talking Elephants, and have seen how important this support can be.

Vicky Trumper

“The services that mental health and wellbeing charities are able to provide to our communities have never been more essential and more needed. The business has a long-standing commitment to supporting our communities and this year, more than any other, we felt that we should do what we can to help support these charities who do the most amazing work.”

Mind BLMK and in Hertfordshire work across the region to support positive mental wellbeing. The Lindengate Mental Health Charity, based at Wendover, provides gardening activities to help in the recovery of mental health needs as well as activities which build confidence and self-esteem.

Its founder and general manager Charlie Powell said: “Our vision is for better health and wellbeing for all through nature and with the help from the Neville Trust and other businesses we will be able to empower more people to nurture their wellbeing, connect to the healing power of nature and respect the environment.”

Neville Funerals is an independent family-owned company which has been serving Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas for more than 140 years.