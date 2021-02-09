Charity welcomes new chair of trustees

RETIRED solicitor Tim Raper is the new chair of the charity Ride High.

He spent the majority of his career with City law firm Charles Russell Speechlys and was on its board for 25 years but since retiring in 2018 is using his professional experience to benefit his home town.

He joins Ride High, a charity based at Loughton Manor in Milton Keynes which works to transform the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable local children by teaching them to ride and care for horses and through associated projects, at an important time in its history.

Ride High is looking to expand beyond Milton Keynes

The charity is looking to grow to help even more vulnerable children and to expand beyond Milton Keynes.

Mr Raper, who has lived in Milton Keynes for 30 years and succeeds Ian Bishop after a year as chair, said: “I am extremely impressed by the impact Ride High has had on thousands of young lives in Milton Keynes.

“The charity has achieved so much in 11 years but has exciting aspirations to help even more children to thrive and to extend its unique support beyond the city. I am looking forward to working with the trustees and team at Ride High to help them achieve this.”

Ride High’s chief executive Olivia Sugdon said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim to the team. He joins us at a challenging time but with his expertise and support I am confident that Ride High will continue to go from strength to strength and to transform thousands more young lives in the future.”

