Chambers put mental health in the spotlight in week-long campaign

MENTAL health among the male population comes under the spotlight in a special week of events organised by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce next month.

The Chambers have arranged a series of guest speakers and hosts for an engaging and educational series of virtual webinars on men’s health.

A spokesman said: “Everybody’s mental health has been challenged by the lockdowns and insecurities of the last year and it is not over. As we emerge from what we hope will be the worst of the pandemic, questions, concerns and anxieties remain.

“Even before the pandemic, men’s mental health was a cause for concern. There is a grave disparity in the high number of men who die from suicide and the low number of men who seek treatment for depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges.”

Men’s Mental Health Week takes place during June 14-18. It comprises a series of webinars addressing topics around stress, communication and the ‘new normal’.

The week culminates in a face-to-face seminar hosted by the week’s headline sponsor The Health Hub. Its specialists Darren Peck, Sian Baker and Chris Golby will discuss nutrition and mental health. After the seminar, the Health hub will also host a face-to-face wind down networking event at its headquarters.

The full programme is:

June 14

Preparing for the New Normal Hireful’s Adrian McDonagh and Adelle Shawflach from The Sweet Potato Consultancy.

June 15

Why being signed off with stress was the best thing to happen Conor O’Sullivan from O’Sullivan Financial Planning.

Blokes Don’t Like to Talk Dominic Greenwood from HR Solutions.

June 16

Man Active Chris Holmes from Northamptonshire Sport.

Dads…Not Just Good for DIY Jennie Jahina, employment partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors, Northamptonshire Chamber Platinum Partner.

June 17

Protecting your Mental Health Adam Kaplan, of Pentragon Protect.

Managing Stress at Work James Gage from Career Catapult.

June 18

Nutrition and Mental Health Darren Peck, Sian Baker and Chris Golby, of The Health Hub

Wind Down NetworkingFor more information and to book, visit www.chambermk.co.uk/events or www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events