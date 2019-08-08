Chambers launch new networking event

NETWORKING is set to take on a regional feel at a new event confirmed for the autumn.

Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce have joined forces with Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce to launch a new Meet the Neighbours networking event.

The event will give members of all three Chambers the opportunity to forge new business relationships across county boundaries, said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers.

Mr Griffiths said: “We’re delighted to be able to give our members the chance to network with businesses from across Northamptonshire and Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We’re constantly striving to support our members in their efforts to grow their businesses and develop meaningful relationships with other firms and are confident this venture will unlock new trading opportunities for them.”

The first Meet the Neighbours event with Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce will take place at Mercure Daventry Court Hotel on October. For bookings visit www.chambermk.co.uk/events

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber, said: “Building long-standing and sustainable relationships is a key way to ensure business success. We look forward to welcoming a range of businesses and organisations to this event. Business is done better together, and as we chart uncertain times, we look forward to bringing our communities together.

“Chambers of Commerce across the UK form the largest business network in the UK. We’re delighted to be collaborating with our colleagues in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes to give our Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber members the chance to expand their connections and to ‘meet the neighbours’.”

Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers will continue to run their Meet the Neighbours events with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.