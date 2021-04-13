Chambers confirm appointment of new permanent CEO

THE CHAMBERS of Commerce in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have confirmed Louise Wall as their new permanent chief executive.

Ms Wall has worked as interim chief executive for the past 12 months, as well as her role as chief executive of Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce. She has steered the Chambers through an unprecedented time in terms of the economic and business landscape due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louise will remain in post at Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber until the end of June, taking up her role at Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers from July.

She said: “Being the interim CEO at Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chamber has been a fantastic and enjoyable experience and the team have helped to deliver positive and robust results.

“I am excited about the potential that Northants, Milton Keynes and Next Generation Chamber holds and the role I can play in creating a sustainable future for the business, membership base and wider business community.”

Ms Wall has been chief executive of Coventry Warwickshire Chamber since 2014.

