Chamber welcomes three new directors

THREE new directors have joined the board of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

The appointments of Imelda Galvin, Shalom Lloyd and Nick Lygo-Baker have been welcomed by Chamber president Jacqui Wilkins as the Chamber prepares to enter a new era.

The new board members are:

Imelda Galvin, group chief operating officer at Milton Keynes College

Shalom Lloyd, founder of Naturally Tribal Skincare

Nick Lygo-Baker, founding director of market research specialist Paradigm CX

Imelda Galvin

Ms Galvin joined Milton Keynes College as COO in 2016 and her commercial acumen has been instrumental in achieving the college’s operational ambitions.

She is a chartered accountant and the college’s executive project sponsor for the South Central Institute of Technology, where partners including Microsoft, Evidence Talks, KPMG and McAfee have committed to shaping digital futures through real-world learning.

Shalom Lloyd

Shalom Lloyd has 24 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is the founder of Naturally Tribal Skincare, based in Stony Stratford and a natural chemical-free skincare company built on valuing healthy, ethical and sustainable living while empowering African women.

She is also the chief strategy officer at Emerging Markets Quality Trials, an organisation focused on diversity in clinical trials providing the global pharmaceutical industry access to patients in Africa.

Nick Lygo-Baker

Mr Lygo-Baker is a leading expert in customer experience and a specialist in operationalising customer insight, He is an accredited member of the Market Research Society and Certified Customer Experience Professional.

They join the existing board of Steve Robinson, Scott Jones, vice-president Darren Millis and Chamber president Jacqui Wilkins.

Ms Wilkins said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Imelda, Shalom and Nick to join the MK Chamber board. Having three additional non-executive directors of such a calibre speaks greatly to our members as the MK Chamber enters this new era.

“As a board we have a strong vision to embed MK Chamber in to the Milton Keynes business community and together our joint desire will ensure we continually grow by offering a more agile approach to our members.

“I look forward to working closely with them all as I am sure they will make valuable contributions to the MK Chamber’s future success.”

