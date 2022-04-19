Chamber unveils plans for Business Showcase exhibition

PLANS are under way for a Milton Keynes Business Showcase event being hosted by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

The event takes place on June 9, with doors opening at 10am at Kents Hill Park Training & Conference Centre.

The Chamber’s deputy chief executive Julie Maclennan said: “Following the success of our previous Milton Keynes Business Showcase event, we are excited to return at a new venue to allow the local business community to showcase, network and make new connections.”

Exhibition stands are available for Chamber members on a first come, first served basis. The Business Showcase begins with a Business Before Hours networking event from 8.30am with a breakfast and networking opportunity for attendees to meet up to 50 business contacts before the Business Showcase opens.

Business MK is the official media partner for the Business Showcase, which is sponsored by Chamber platinum partner 123 Internet Group and Chamber gold business partner Right Digital Solutions.

“I cannot wait to attend the upcoming Milton Keynes showcase,” said 123 Internet managing director Scott Jones. “The event will be a fantastic chance for local businesses to network and meet other like-minded professionals.

Scott Jones right, managing director of 123 Internet which is co-sponsoring the Milton Keynes Business Showcase

“These Chamber of Commerce events are always well attended. As a Chamber Platinum Partner, I am excited to meet all the attendees and find out more about their products and services. With breakfast networking and seminars, it is a perfect chance to learn, collaborate and exchange ideas between members.”

Tim Hubbard, sales and marketing director at Right Digital Solutions, added: “It is a great opportunity to meet fellow members and the local business community. Since joining, we have been unable to connect with like-minded peers at events such as these so we are really excited to be a part of this showcase.”

Right Digital Solutions will also offer all visitors a complimentary Digital Health Check for their business.

Prices for Business Before Hours are £10 + VAT Chamber members; non-members £15 + VAT. To book, visit www.chambermk.co.uk./events.