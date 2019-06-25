Chamber prepares to host Business Exhibition

FIRMS are preparing to showcase their services at one of Northamptonshire’s biggest business events.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its second Business Exhibition of 2019 at Northampton Rugby Football Club – the home of Northampton Saints – in September.

The Chamber’s bi-annual event regularly attracts more than 400 businesses and as well as an exhibition it features a networking lunch and two free business seminars delivered by Chamber members.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “Our Business Exhibitions are ideal for businesses that are looking to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their business knowledge.”

The exhibition is free to attend and is open to both members and non-members of the Chamber. Attendees have the chance to win one year’s free Chamber membership .

The exhibition will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 13.

To book a stand or a place on the Networking Lunch or the seminars call 01604 490490.

For further information visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events