Chamber of Commerce welcomes its new president

NICK Lygo-Baker has taken over as president of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce for the next three years.

He succeeds Jacqui Wilkins, who steps down at the end of her term of office.

Mr Lygo-Baker, a leading expert in customer experience and a specialist in operationalising customer insight, said: “As a business community, we are facing up to national issues but also local ones that are equally as pressing, such as recruitment, skills training and inspiring the next generation of workers, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“I encourage all businesses associated with, or based in, Milton Keynes to engage with their local Chamber. This is a membership organisation, run by members for members, to deliver real benefit.”

He paid tribute to the work of his predecessor, who will remain as a Chamber board director.

Jacqui Wilkins, who is stepping down as Chamber president

“I am privileged to be involved with the Chamber and I am honoured to succeed Jacqui Wilkins. I hope to continue her work with the chief executive, driving the Chamber forwards on a local and national scale.

“Jacqui championed engagement, on-going excellence and modernisation and it shall be a tough act to follow. I look forward to supporting the Chamber as much as I can during my tenure.”

Milton Keynes Chamber’s chief executive Louise Wall added: “I am excited at the prospect of working alongside Nick as we develop our multi award-winning Chamber further so we can continue to give outstanding support to the Milton Keynes business community.”