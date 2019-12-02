Chamber launches new Business Partners scheme

BUSINESSES across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire are being given the chance to join an exclusive new group of influential companies.

Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce have today (Monday) launched its new Chamber Business Partners initiative, which gives well-established businesses the chance to receive exclusive additional benefits on top of the standard benefits of Chamber membership.

Partners will receive access to exclusive business events and can benefit from a range of sponsorship, promotional and networking opportunities to further boost their standing in the business community. They will also be given help to nurture and develop their young business leaders.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

The Chambers’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are always striving to find more ways to support our industrious business community so it is with great pride that we are launching our new Chamber Business Partners initiative.

“This initiative champions businesses of all sizes and gives our partners even more opportunities to access a wide range of exclusive benefits from the Chamber.

“Chamber Business Partners receive a variety of networking and promotional opportunities, access to exclusive events and help to nurture their young talent.

“It is testament to how respected our Chamber brand is that we already have a number of businesses that have signed up to be Chamber Business Partners ahead of today’s launch.”

Chamber Business Partners offers three levels of membership – Silver, Gold and Platinum. To find out about becoming a Chamber Business Partner, visit www.chambermk.co.uk/who-we-are/chamber-business-partners or call 01908 547820.