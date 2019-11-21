Chamber launches annual Business Awards competition

THE COUNTDOWN is on to the Northamptonshire Business Awards 2020.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce launched the awards competition at its AGM yesterday (Wednesday).

Once again there will be a top prize of £10,000 for the overall Business of the Year winner as well as recognition for all category winners. The winners may also have the chance to progress to the regional and national finals of the prestigious British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Business Awards.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are thrilled to be launching the 2020 Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce

“The inaugural awards back in 2018 were incredibly successful and, if anything, the 2019 awards were even better. The feedback we received from this year’s finalists, winners, sponsors and the wider business community was phenomenal.”

Two winners in 2018 made it through to the national finals of the Chamber Business Awards and three Northamptonshire Chamber members – Barker Shoes, ID Card Centre and The Curve Group – will find out if they are 2019 national winners next week.

“It is also with gratitude that I welcome back Wilson Browne Solicitors who will be the headline sponsor for the awards for the third year in a row,” Mr Griffiths said. “They are prolific award winners themselves and I have no doubt inspire other county firms to go after awards success.”

The awards will be open to all businesses in Northamptonshire in the New Year.

For more information, or to find out about the availability of category sponsorship packages, call 01604 490490, email info@northants-chamber.co.uk or visit www.Northants-Chamber.co.uk/awards