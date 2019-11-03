Centre partners with Prince’s Trust to boost job hopes for young people

A CONFERENCE and training centre in Bedfordshire is partnering with the Prince’s Trust Get into programme to help the next generation of aspiring hospitality and events professionals become job ready.

The programme takes place between November 18 and December 1 and the venue will welcome six young professionals to gain work experience across Wyboston Lakes Resort’s onsite venues, including the Woodlands Event Centre and Willows Training Centre.

Interns will gain hands on experience in the food and beverage sector, as well as training in conference and event hosting. They will work six hours a day, five days a week with a mix of shifts.

Wyboston Lakes’ HR director Katherine White said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Princes Trust. To ensure each intern has the best chance of securing employment, either with us or at another hotel or venue, we have carefully tailored every aspect of their training programme to make sure the entirety of the hospitality industry is covered.”

Katherine White

The Prince’s Trust was founded in 1976 by the Prince of Wales to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. It supports 11- to 30-year-olds who are unemployed and those struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.

Many of the young people helped by the trust are in or leaving care, facing issues such as homelessness or mental health problems, or have been in trouble with the law.

The Trust runs a range of training schemes, including the ‘Get into’ programme, to provide practical and financial support to build young people’s confidence and motivation. Each year they work with about 60,000 young people, with three in four moving on to employment, education, volunteering or training.