Celebs go recycling as waste specialist hosts TV programme

Phil Gudgeon, managing director of waste and recycling specialist Cawleys, is pictured with celebrities John Barnes, Kerry Katona and Jodie Kidd during a break in filming for the Channel 4 series Celebrity Trash Monsters: What’s Your Waste Size?

Mr Gudgeon welcomed the three to Cawleys’ Materials Recycling Facility as part of the 90-minute environmental documentary which was broadcast last month.

Hosted by comedian and eco activist Jon Richardson, the programme highlighted important climate change issues and aimed to inspire three celebrities and viewers to reduce their waste output.

Comedian Jon Richardson filming for Celebrity Trash Monsters: What’s Your Waste Size? at the Cawleys HQ in Luton

The show saw former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes, television personality Kerry Katona and former supermodel Jodie Kidd, ‘wearing their waste’ in specially designed trash suits, forcing them to take account of how much waste is generated by the items they and their families consume each and every day.

Celebrity Trash Monsters is part of a series of Channel 4 programmes focused on the issues of climate change, global warming and plastic pollution.

Cawleys welcomed the celebrities for their final weigh-in to identify who had reduced their carbon footprint the most. The stars also took a tour of Cawleys’ Materials Recycling Facility to sift through their waste and identify those items that are most suitable for recycling.

“Cawleys has long been an avid advocate of waste reduction and viewing waste as a resource,” said Mr Gudgeon. “We are delighted to have had been involved in such a high-profile TV show and to be helping spread the message about how important it is to reduce waste and recycle whenever possible for the sake our planet.”