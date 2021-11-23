Careers set for take-off at airport’s jobs fair

HUNDREDS of job seekers were at London Luton Airport for its latest jobs fair.

The airport’s headquarters in Percival House played host to more than 20 employers including budget airlines Wizzair and easyJet, as well as UK Border Force.

In total, the employers were looking to fill hundreds of roles across aviation security, cabin crew, IT, retail and hospitality.

The event was held in partnership with Luton Council and the Department for Work and Pensions. The council’s adult learning team were also on hand to talk to people about its Passport to Employment programme which helps local people get the support they need to get a job, build a career and take advantage of the opportunities on offer including specific support for those applying for aviation security roles at the airport.

London Luton’s HR director Nik Jones said: “It was really positive to see so much interest in aviation jobs after a difficult year for the industry. With the relaxation of travel restrictions, we are predicting a busy Christmas and summer period so now is a great time to consider a role in aviation”

