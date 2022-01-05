Career opportunity: Top employers with jobs galore at MK Job Show

IT IS the perfect time to look for a new career and thousands of job opportunities are on show at the MK Job Show in centre:mk this weekend.

The event, which has attracted 65 of the nation’s leading employers, takes place on Friday and Saturday (January 7-8) in Middleton Hall.

Whether attendees are looking to find a new career path, improve their skill set or find a new challenge, the MK Job Show has employment and training opportunities from part-time to full-time and entry level to senior exec positions.

Entry is free and the show takes place in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis from 11am to 6pm on Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturday.

centre:mk centre director Kevin Duffy above said: “We are excited to again be hosting the MK Job Show here at centre:mk and hope that the event will inspire everyone who has been thinking of exploring new job opportunities.

“centre:mk and our retailers, restaurants and cafes already employ over 4,000 people locally and with our event space at the heart of the city centre, we know that centre:mk is well placed to host this fantastic event. We hope our guests will be inspired by the free seminars, boundless information and opportunities available from some of the country’s top employers throughout the two days.”

For further information on live vacancies ahead of MK Job Show, visit https://www.mkjobshow.co.uk/