Care specialist thanks staff as it is named a top employer

CARE provider PJ Care has been named Best Care Home to work for in the UK and as one of the top five health and social care employers.

The neurological care specialists are ranked second in the ‘Best Health and Social Care Provider’ category – seven places higher than last year – in the ‘Best Companies’.

The awards are made based on responses to a survey by staff. More than 50% of PJ Care’s staff took part, rating PJ Care on factors such as how much they enjoy working for the company, how beneficial training is and the sense of family in their team.

The company employs more than 550 staff at its two neurological care centres in Milton Keynes and one in Peterborough.

“The continuation of the Covid pandemic and the introduction, then revocation, of mandatory vaccinations have made the last 12 months extremely challenging for our staff so we are delighted with the results,” said PJ Care’s chairman Neil Russell.

The survey, carried out last year, showed that 83% of staff felt proud to work for PJ Care and 72% were happy with their work/life balance. 73% said their job is good for their personal growth.

Neil Russell, chairman of PJ Care

PJ Care operates Mallard House in Grange Farm and Bluebirds in Shenley Lodge, and the Eagle Wood care centre in Peterborough. The centres provide specialist neurological care for adults with degenerative conditions such as dementia, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. They also offer rehabilitation for people with acquired brain injuries.

The results rank the company 21st in the best companies to work for in the South East and 25th in the East of England regions.

“We have done our utmost for our team during this period and we are grateful to them for taking the time to share their views,” said Mr Russell. “All three of our care centres have been almost full to capacity and the staff have worked so hard to maintain the standard of life we want to provide for our residents. I send them my sincere thanks.”

PJ Care has established an equality, diversity and inclusion committee to recognise the individuality and potential of every staff member. Its programme to develop the careers of care staff who want to become nurses has given opportunities to those who would not otherwise have been able to afford the training.

PJ Care have recently introduced a menopause sub-committee to raise awareness and offer support to those in mid-life and is also a Living Wage employer.

“The care and support of our staff is something we take very seriously,” Mr Russell said. “We are thrilled that shows through.”