Campaign is ‘a chance for independent businesses to encourage people back’

SHOPPERS are being urged to support their favourite local traders this weekend as part of FiverFest, a new campaign aimed at promoting Northampton town centre’s independent retailers.

Retailers and food outlets are putting together a series of special £5 offers as part of the two-week initiative, with visitors to the town centre encouraged to “keep their money in the town” by buying from independents.

FiverFest is a national campaign organised by Totally Locally and adopted locally by NLive Radio and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District. It begins today (Saturday, October 9) and runs until October 23.

BID operations manager Mark Mullen, said: “People spending just £5 per week in their local independent shops can have a huge impact on our town centre.

“FiverFest is a chance for independent businesses to encourage people back to Northampton, to say thank you to customers who have supported them during these testing times and to prove, once again, that small, family-run businesses can compete with the online giants and national chains.”

Mark Mullen

There is a range of “brilliant” independent retailers in the town centre, from fashion boutiques and florists to cheesemongers and coffee shops. “Their customer service is second to none, they are committed to quality and they care passionately about the town in which they live and work,” said Mr Mullen.

“With locally owned businesses playing such a pivotal role in the wellbeing of our communities and the rebuilding of the Northampton economy, FiverFest is the perfect time for shoppers to show their support for our independents.”

A dedicated page on the Northampton BID website gives full details of business offers and each business will have a poster on display with specific details of their offer.

NLive Radio is promoting the campaign and those businesses taking part, with each retailer receiving promotional acknowledgement across multiple social media platforms.

For full information about FiverFest visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk