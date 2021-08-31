Campaign brings a smile to faces across the city

iFly is one of the venues taking part in the Fun for a Fiver scheme.

LEVY payers and staff at MyMiltonKeynes BID are celebrating after its ‘Fun for a Fiver’ campaign to encourage visitors into central Milton Keynes sold out in record time.

The initiative, part of the MySummer scheme, saw more than 600 families benefit from the sought-after £5 tickets, and raised more than £3,000 for MK SNAP, a local charity dedicated to supporting disabled adults.

With hundreds of tickets on offer, including iFly, Gravity, Cineworld, Mr Mulligans, Blossom Room and DeRoka, one of those lucky enough to snap up some family fun in CMK this summer took to social media to say: “We really enjoyed our £5 game, thank you MyMiltonKeynes, and all for a fantastic cause!”

BID chief executive Melanie Beck said: “After a challenging few years, we really wanted to support the amazing leisure and hospitality businesses in Central Milton Keynes this summer.

“Following our free MyCinema Olympics screenings at the beginning of the summer holidays, these outstanding offers at some of MK’s best-loved leisure attractions were a great way to encourage families to spend their staycations in CMK.

“As well as helping our BID members and the local community, we are very proud to have once again raised essential funds for another local charity, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to MK SNAP.”

Elizabeth Morris, general manager at Cineworld Cinemas – Milton Keynes, said: “Cineworld has always been the best place to watch family movies and we have seen so many first trips to the cinema, which brought smiles to so many faces. Thank you to MyMiltonKeynes for bringing some classic movies back to the big screen this summer.”

For more information about MyMiltonKeynes, visit www.mymiltonkeynes.co.uk