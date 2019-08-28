Cable firm targets international growth after rebrand

AN INTERNATIONAL supplier of cable marking systems, accessories and management products, is targeting more UK and global sales in the wake of its rebranding.

Cablecraft supplies a range of over 28,000 cable and wiring accessories, and management products to industries around the world

Before the rebrand, the Dunstable-based company’s sales team started to boost international sales by implementing new technology to provide full visibility of previous sales and performance data.

Now it plans to make the business the world’s first choice for identifying, connecting, securing, and protecting cables and wires, and delivers to 26 EU nations already within three to five days, while also shipping to non-EU customers.

Cablecraft managing director Leonie Pannell.

Cablecraft has invested in new sales analysis software that is enhancing its target setting and optimising its business processes. It is using the SalesVision package developed by its long-term partner OGL Computer.

Managing director Leonie Pannell said: “SalesVision has been one of the more recent additions to our system and it has enabled the sales team to track and monitor sales and margins. The module has given better visibility to everyone in the company.”