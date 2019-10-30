Businesses answer MPs ‘let’s talk’ call at Big Chat event

MORE than 50 businesses, charities and other organisations responded to a call by Milton Keynes’ two MPs to ‘get talking’.

The MK Big Chat, hosted by MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart, proved a huge success. Staged at the Ridgeway Centre at Wolverton Mill, delivery robots, assistance dogs, and a microbrewery used the day to ‘chat’ to the likes of Bletchley Park, Thames Valley Police and the Woughton House Hotel.

And more than 20 speakers put themselves under the ‘60 Second Spotlight’, including those from Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes College, food manufacturer Brioche Pasquier and the Youth Counselling Service.

Comments received from the exhibitors proved there is an appetite to do it again, said Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster. “We are delighted with the overwhelming positive response and the call for us to organise another event,” he added. “The diversity proved to be a winning formula.”