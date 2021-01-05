Business specialist joins board of brewer Wells & Co

BREWING company Wells & Co., based in Bedford, has announced the appointment of Ruby Parmar as a non-executive director.

She has worked in professional service organisations for more than 30 years, latterly as a partner at business advice specialist PwC in Milton Keynes until her retirement in 2019.

“It is a huge pleasure to be joining an established family business with nearly 250 years of pub history and I an excited about working with the dynamic team at Wells & Co. in one of my favourite market sectors, with over 180 pubs across the UK and France,” Ms Parmar said.

She is an experienced business advisor to the private company market and has headed up the Private Business practice at PwC and led on the firm’s sponsorship of the Private Business Awards.

Since her retirement, she is working with businesses across the private, public and charitable sectors. She also continues to mentor individuals and supports organisations with their diversity and inclusion agendas.

Wells & Co. chairman Paul Wells said: “I am so pleased that Ruby is joining our board at this very demanding time. Apart from being a great enthusiast for pubs, she has tremendous experience and insight from the business world that will be very valuable to the company.”

Paul Wells

