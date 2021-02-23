Business park plan aims to meet high-tech engineering demand

A COMMERCIAL developer is preparing to develop a new business park to meet the growing demand for premises from companies in the high-performance engineering sector.

Clowes Developments has unveiled plans for Podium Business Park, a development of industrial and warehouse units from 8,000 sq ft up to 75,000 sq ft on land near Silverstone Circuit.

The importance of high-performance engineering and motorsport has long been recognised in Northamptonshire as a driver of the local economy in terms of jobs and value added, as well as inward investment.

The county’s long history in the high-performance engineering sector started with Silverstone in the 1950s but has significantly expanded and diversified. This has put increasing pressure to make available the right quantity and quality of land and premises to attract and retain such high value businesses.

Clowes says that its Podium project will provide a highly visible anchor for this sector.

Director James Richard said: “With our philosophy and emphasis on delivering premium quality buildings, we are confident that Podium Business Park can present such individuality and high specification as required by this sector.

“We are able to provide occupiers with bespoke fit-out solutions to suit individual occupier requirements and terms are available on a freehold or leasehold basis.”

The units will be speculatively constructed in a number of phases to an institutional specification.

Commercial agent Prop-Search has been instructed as sole marketing agent. “At the traditional core of high-performance engineering in Northamptonshire is the manufacture of F1 and other racing cars and engines,” said director Ian Harman.

“However, the supply chain includes a large number of associated companies which provide niche products, testing and measurement services and high-end customised finishes, often requiring bespoke premises.”

“This scheme will build on the success of the adjacent industrial estate and provide a complimentary opportunity for economic growth in West Northamptonshire, in a location which has high quality links to local, regional and national markets.”

…………