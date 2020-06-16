Business is facing massive cyber attack threat, warns expert

THE BIGGEST cyber attack in history could hit businesses before the end of the year – and it is all because of the lockdown.

The urgent changes made to allow people to work from home as the coronavirus pandemic hit its peak have inadvertently opened up businesses’ data security, a local IT and data security expert has warned.

“Hackers look for the easy way into any business,” said Tony Capewell, managing director of Your Cloud Works. “It is not just big businesses that are at risk. They use automated tools to look for weaknesses in all businesses all the time.

“They only need to get into one computer to breach an entire network. Before lockdown, many local businesses were secure, simply because all the entry points into their systems were in one place – the office. That meant a high level of control.

“But now people are working from home on their own devices and wi-fi connections. They might even be sharing a device with their family. And that has created a huge amount of opportunity for hackers.”

Mr Capewell says that all businesses will need to devise a hybrid solution going forward. That means helping all staff to work safely and securely, whether they are at their workplace or at home.

Depending on the levels of security needed, that might mean:

Everyone has a business laptop;

Using multi-factor authentication, where you generate a login code on your mobile;

Separate secure wi-fi connection at home;

Higher levels of access security.

Mr Capewell, who founded Your Cloud Works in 2009 and works with hundreds of businesses in the Milton Keynes and Northampton area, said: “I have helped businesses that have been hacked and it is just horrible. Even if you have solid back-ups, it is days of disruption, hassle and worry. And it is expensive to fix, too.”

