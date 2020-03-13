Business defies coronavirus to celebrate the best of the best at MKBAA

BUSINESSES of all sizes and sectors came together last night (Thursday) to celebrate the city’s remarkable achievements, at an awards night attended by 700 guests.

Despite the spread of COVID-19 stopping many events from taking place this month, on the advice of Public Health England, the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2020, ironically themed around Health & Wellbeing, went ahead as scheduled.

The theme for MKBAA2020 dominated conversations throughout the night, with the increasing prevalence of mental and emotional support in the workplace highlighted by speakers and key guests alike.

Nick Bitel, chair of Sport England, gave an insightful speech about the health inequalities and diverse communities in Milton Keynes and the important role that exercise plays in reducing the risk factors associated with mental and physical health conditions.

Guests also heard from former professional footballer Drewe Broughton, ex-whose inspirational story saw him go from self-doubt and soul-searching to accepting that: “I can’t be MORE THAN I am”!

The event was jointly hosted by Gail Emms MBE and Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern.

The big winners of Milton Keynes most prestigious awards were SBD Automotive, who picked up Business of the Year, sponsored by Hillier Hopkins, as well as a category award for Small & Medium Business.

With The Stables celebrating the BIG 50 this year, MKBAA 2020 was immensely proud to name its founder, Dame Cleo Laine DBE, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Barclays.

MKBAA 2020 saw more entries and support than ever before. Headline sponsors included Shoosmiths, KPMG, The Open University and Milton Keynes Council.

Category winners on the night included:

MKBAA 2020 Winners:

Professional Services – Sponsored by dbfb

Cook Investment Group

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Bletchley Park

Ride High

Business Impact in the Community – Sponsored by NiftyLift

My Milton Keynes

Leisure & Entertainment – Sponsored by Milton Keynes Community Foundation

Willen Lake

New Business – Sponsored by Cranfield University

Spotless Garments

Design & Creativity – Sponsored by MKBLP

Cygnus

Small & Medium Business – Sponsored by SJD Electrical

SBD Automotive

Customer Service – Sponsored by Holiday Inn Milton Keynes

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Culture & Arts – Sponsored by David Lock Associates

MK Gallery

Technology Business – Sponsored by Integral Powertrain

Xero

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Keens Shay Keens

Tref Griffiths

Health & Wellbeing – Sponsored by Mazars

Personal Group

Innovation – Sponsored by Suzuki

Safety Centre (Hazard Alley)

Organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in association with full-service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, this year’s awards recognised the highest achieving businesses across Milton Keynes.

Nicholas Mann, chair of of MKBLP, said: “Congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, a truly inspirational group of individuals and businesses. Now in its seventh consecutive year, MKBAA continues to grow and I would like to thank all of our sponsors, supporters, judges and events team members for continuing to make this fantastic celebration of business success possible.”

