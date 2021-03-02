Business centre group transforms after securing £2.5m funding deal

A SERVICED office provider in Milton Keynes is growing its portfolio and upgrading traditional office spaces after securing a £2.5 million funding package.

Landmark Property Solutions Group secured the funding from Lloyds Bank to purchase and renovate Challenge House. The site near Bletchley railway station, is home to more than 60 local and multi-national businesses.

The investment, which included £250,000 in funding through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, has allowed the business to upgrade common areas at Challenge House and to introduce advanced IT infrastructure to support state-of-the-art communication links.

The funding has also seen Landmark Property Solutions Group transform its business model as a result of the move to home working. The business now offers a range of flexible, short-term lets for tenants that want to bring teams together on an ad hoc basis and meeting rooms that can be booked for as little as an hour.

It also has plans in place to introduce wellness programmes such as yoga and mindfulness sessions when restrictions allow.

Landmark Property Solutions Group, which also owns and manages three sites in Leicester and is in the process of acquiring a fourth.

Marketing and business development manager Navraj Johal said: “The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly changed traditional ways of working. Many office employees are now working from home and some firms will continue to work flexibly in the future.

“But we think the death of the office has been overstated, proven by the continued demand we are seeing from businesses on the hunt for great workspaces.”

“We have supported existing clients to adapt their offices and make sure they are ready to welcome staff back once restrictions allow. And we have welcomed new tenants looking for new spaces that accommodate the changing demands of the working environment.

“We want to create a home-from-home feel but with amazing connectivity and facilities to support collaboration and creativity that can help businesses grow.”

He praised the support received from Lloyds Bank. Relationship manager Stephen Woolridge said: “At Lloyds Bank we are working closely with business customers right across the UK to guide them through this challenging period and help them access the support that is available so they can continue to grow and ultimately thrive.”

“Landmark Property Solutions Group has worked hard to futureproof its offices and has already welcomed a number of new clients to its portfolio since launching its latest offering.

“The firm is well placed to support the business community as the economy begins to recover. Its Bletchley property, Challenge House, also has great potential to benefit from the development of the Oxford to Cambridge Arc region, which is set to see substantial infrastructure investment in the coming years.”

