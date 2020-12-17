Business advisors open new office as part of expansion plans

A RAPIDLY expanding firm of business advisers and accountants has opened a new office in Milton Keynes.

Fortus Business Advisors & Accountants has made the move after sustained growth from within the business since the brand’s launch in April this year.

Milton Keynes is a town which the UK Powerhouse report has highlighted as being set to lead the charge in terms of economic recovery for 2021 and Fortus has reacted with the decision to capitalise on market opportunities and demand by relocating and expanding its office from Flitwick.

The new office for business advice firm Fortus.

“We have been keen to ensure we establish the brand in key strategic locations around the country from which both our teams and clients can work from and collaborate within,” said Fortus chief executive Chris Timms.

“Opening the new office in Milton Keynes will allow us to continue along the path of supporting ambitious business owners in-line with our strategic plan.

“Milton Keynes has been a location we have been eager to have a presence in for some time so to see this finally come to fruition is another huge and exciting step for the business.”

Fortus has more than 240 staff operating UK-wide across 12 offices. The brand recently welcomed two new senior finance specialists to its creative industries advisory team: Mark Henshaw as non-executive director – creative industries and Vasu Majumdar as senior advisor – corporate finance.

