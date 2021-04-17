Broadband boost as more homes added to full fibre network

A TOTAL 7,000 more homes are set to benefit from full-fibre high-speed broadband as a new phase of connections begins in Milton Keynes.

A multi-million pound investment will see the homes added to the initial £40 million project, which began three years ago and was substantially completed at the end of last year.

More than 80% of homes now have access the gigabit-speed technology. CityFibre’s full network is available to thousands of people across large parts of the city, with connections being delivered via launch partner Vodafone’s Gigafast Broadband service.

However, there is increasing demand for full fibre in Milton Keynes and Granemore Group will continue to deliver phase two of the project on CityFibre’s behalf.

Jean Gowin, CityFibre’s city manager for Milton Keynes, said:“I am delighted that we are able to build a second phase here in Milton Keynes to follow on from our original £40 million investment. This will mean extending our Full Fibre network to include even more homes, ensuring Milton Keynes remains one of the leading and best-connected cities in the UK.

Jean Gowin

“Resident experience from those already connected and enjoying gigabit speeds has fuelled a huge demand for even more full fibre across the city and we are now working quickly to ensure additional premises can also benefit from connecting to our network later this year.”

Granemore will work closely with CityFibre and Milton Keynes Council to manage any disruption and use modern build techniques to ensure a fast and efficient roll-out.

Milton Keynes was the first city in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s Gigabit City Investment Programme, which will see full fibre infrastructure rolled out to eight million premises around the UK by 2025.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and connectivity users can depend on.

Residents interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about the build and check whether services are live by visiting cityfibre.com/residential

…………