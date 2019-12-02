‘Bright sparks’ shine at technology awards

THE FUTURE-FOCUSED winners of this year’s Biztech BrightSparc Awards for technological innovation across the South East Midlands region have been announced.

MyNewTerm, an innovative application connecting schools and candidates direct, has won an award for the second year running. Last year the Luton-based company won best start-up technology business and best technology collaboration at the annual technology and digital awards.

The award for MyNewTerm this year was in recognition of the innovation and sustainability of the application, developed with the support of leading computer science academics at the University of Bedfordshire and Open University in Milton Keynes.

MyNewTerm founder Wayne Cartmel said: “Following on from our success in 2018, we have been able to significantly expand our reach and we are delighted to have again been celebrated with other technology businesses at the prestigious Biztech Awards.”

MyNewTerm is a multi-award winning online web application connecting schools and candidates direct through the use of innovative technology. Developed in colloboration with academics at the University of Bedfordshire and the Open University, the platform incorporates linked open data from the Department for Education to provide an unbiased overview for candidates searching for their next career step.

It launched in 2017 and MyNewTerm has since supported tens of thousands of candidates to apply direct to education employers online, bridging the gap and enabling schools to make significant savings from their recruitment budget.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “We were proud to host another fantastic BrightSparc Awards, with this year being even bigger than any previous celebration event we have held.

“Congratulations to all of our winners, we look forward to hearing and seeing more great things from you in the future and will be keeping in touch with your ongoing achievements.”