Bravo to zero-zero: Saints seal ‘pointless’ sponsorship deal with gin distillery Warner’s

THIS could be the ultimate in pointless sponsorship deals in sport… sponsorship of a 0-0 scoreline.

The deal has been struck between Gallagher Premiership rugby side Northampton Saints and Northamptonshire gin distillery Warner’s.

It runs for the month of January in support of the estimated 6.5 million Brits intending to give up alcohol as the new year dawns. The in real time sponsorship offers Saints fans at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens the opportunity to enjoy complimentary tastings of Warner’s 0% spirits at the game.

Fans and those giving up alcohol this month will also have a chance to win a bottle of Warner’s 0% on social media by guessing how long the score line will stand at 0-0.

Warner’s will also be sponsoring 15 brave Saints fans by kitting them out with everything they could possibly need to make a low or no alcohol January a success.

The sponsorship will come to life in real-time on matchdays when the Saints are playing at home in January, starting with today (January 2)’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens.

Rugby fans, sober gin aficionados and NoLo consumers watching from home will have the chance to win a complimentary bottle of Warner’s 0% during the match and again at Saints’ European fixture on January 16 against Ulster by heading to @warnersgin Instagram profile and correctly guessing how long the score will remain at 0-0.

There will also be complimentary tastings of the 0% spirit from the Warner’s bar on the concourse at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for those at the Ulster game on who have held on to their sober pledge.

Saints and Wales fly half Dan Biggar pictured said: “Being the first sports side in the world sponsored for having a 0-0 score line is definitely unusual but supporting those going dry this January is something we can all get behind.”

Warner’s Gin is already an official partner of the Saints. The distillery’s founder founder Tom Warner said: “We do things differently at Warner’s, whether it is how we make our gin to how we do our sport sponsorships.

“Having a few drinks is part of the match day ritual for many rugby fans. For those who have decided to go dry this January it can be tough, especially when you go out socialising and the most exciting thing you can find to drink is a pint of squash.

“It could be tempting fall at the first hurdle on January 2. Our 0-0 partnership with Northampton Saints has been created to show that you can still have a real, great tasting grown-up drink, not break any new year’s resolutions and have fun with your mates, whatever the score.”

Warner’s 0% Botanic Garden Spirits is available in two flavours – Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry. The Juniper Double Dry is crafted using real farm-grown ingredients: lemon thyme, lemon verbena and water drawn from the spring at Warner’s farm. The gin has a spicy base, herbal hit, citrus edge and peppery finish.

Warner’s 0% Pink Berry is leading the way as a non-alcoholic alternative to a fruity or pink gin: fragrant and tangy, combining raspberries and blackcurrant sage with a kick from chilli, ginger and Szechuan pepper. Both flavours are 0% ABV.