Booming demand for protection equipment leads to move to new HQ

MD: ‘New premises is critical to supporting our growth ambitions’

A COMPANY supplying specialist protection equipment is investing in new premises in order to meet soaring demand for its products.

BrandSAFE is moving its operations to purpose-built storage and office space at Stonebridge in Milton Keynes. Its aim is to improve the support provided to customers and accommodate planned strategic expansion in UK European and international warehouse, distribution, and health and safety products sectors.

Managing director Susy Keating is eyeing global expansion on the back of a strong pipeline of work over the next 12 months, despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis on business and sector uncertainties over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Susy Keating, managing director of BrandSAFE.

She said: “We are busier than ever, investing to secure growth and increasing our footprint with a business that is on the rise.

“The new premises will be critical to supporting our growth ambitions and providing customers with the very best, high-quality solutions. It will also meet the business’ manufacturing, storage and operational requirements, providing the space we need for growth and enabling our team to better serve our markets across the UK and beyond.

“It represents a new chapter for the business.”

The firm is moving from its base at Crawley Crossing, Husborne Crawley near M1 junction 13. It works with large blue chip companies in the UK and worldwide and has seen its products specified in North America, where materials are being supplied to a project in Florida and a leading household retailer, which has operations across the USA and Canada.

The undisclosed investment enables BrandSAFE to treble its current capacity and boost on-site storage to more than 420 pallet spaces. It is part of an expansion strategy supported by a new product development programme.

BrandSAFE has seen a strong business performance in the last three years on the back of major contract wins, including supplying safety and protection equipment and systems for a multi-million-pound fulfilment projects for online retailer Amazon. It has also focused on the introduction of several new products.

The expansion will also create new jobs. BrandSAFE aims to increase its current 30-strong workforce with extra investment in the next six months as it works towards a sales revenue target of more than £8 million by the end of this year.

BrandSAFE specialises in bespoke designed impact protection systems and solutions for distribution centres, warehouses, manufacturing and production facilities, and commercial and retail property.

Products comply with appropriate safety standards and meet environmental considerations around sustainability, zero waste and consumption of fuels.

