BID: We’re looking out for a business hero

LUTON’S Business Improvement District is looking to thank town centre workers and business owners for their determination to bounce back from the economic impact of Covid-19

Teams and individuals who have been giving back and making a positive difference in the town centre will be recognised and celebrated in the BID’s new Business Heroes social media campaign which has started this week.

The initiative, which is being launched as the pandemic continues to place great demands on shops, businesses and staff, aims to highlight the most dedicated and committed people working and trading in the area.

Fergus McLardy, project manager of Luton BID

Fergus McLardy, Luton BID project manager said: “We will be sharing some extraordinary stories via our social media channels over the coming weeks and months about those who have gone the extra mile during these challenging times.

“We have heard about shop owners whose additional measures and excellent customer service make their visitors feel even more safe and welcome, businesses who have raised money for charity or found ways to help others in need even when they themselves are struggling, and incredible accounts of people who have gone out of their way to support neighbouring businesses.

“We will be showcasing and thanking these workers and business owners through our social media channels, but we also want to hear from members of the public about who they think is a Business Hero too.”

Luton town centre Business Heroes must be employees or owners of BID levy paying businesses, and can be nominated via the Luton BID website: www.lutonbid.org/luton-town-centre-businessheroes.