BID urges firms to join town centre Tidy Days

TOWN centre workers are set to return to the streets of Luton to clear up litter and smarten up the area as Luton Business Improvement District’s Tidy Days return.

The BID’s scheme was paused over the spring and summer due to Covid-19. Now they are set to resume from October 9, 8.30am-4pm.

Employees are being encouraged to volunteer as much time as they can to the work. Social distancing measures will be in place throughout and participants will be given Covid-19 protective equipment.

The aim is to help make a visible difference to the cleanliness of the town centre, said Luton BID project manager Fergus McLardy.

“Our Luton BID Tidy Days encourage businesses to take pride in the environment in which they work,” he added. “They really do bring town centre workers together, with a collective aim and responsibility to improve the local area.

“BID businesses have already been telling us how delighted they are that we can get them back up and running. We are now urging as many shops, venues and workers to volunteer as much time as they can on the day, either for the duration or just an hour or so.”

The Tidy Day will include an opportunity to network and refreshments will be provided at points throughout the day. Businesses that sign up will also receive promotion and recognition on social media for taking part.