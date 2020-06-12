BID pledges ‘safety for all’ in support of business restart initiative

THE ORGANISATION responsible for delivering improvements to Central Milton Keynes has backed the council’s business restart support campaign.

MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District uses a £1 million business fund from levy-paying companies based in the city centre to carry out work to make the city centre safer, cleaner, better connected, smarter and more vibrant.

It has also allowed it to provide additional support to the wider community and to adapt quickly to ever-changing demands during recent challenging times.

MyMiltonKeynes BID chief executive Melanie Beck said: “During 20/21 we look to upscale our current work on safety and cleanliness but at the heart of our plan will be to support our businesses to Reset, Restart and Recover in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, with an emphasis on Safety for All in CMK.”

The BID has invested in important improvements to the city centre during 2019/20, including £75,000 over three years of funding to furnish the YMCA Stage One Hostel, funding 4,000 hours of dedicated Thames Valley Police Officers and raising awareness and £3,000 so far for Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership, through nine Tap & Donate devices across the city centre.

The BID is also responsible for implementing a £10,000 revitalisation project to regenerate the areas surrounding the outdoor market on behalf of Milton Keynes Council, including pavement replacement and repainting street furniture. It has also managed pest control reduction and landscaping works within the city centre.

Ms Beck said: “We are immensely proud of all that we have achieved for businesses, residents and the wider community over the past year.”

There are now 8,000 users signed up to the MyMiltonKeynes app, which includes intelligent parking information covering 10,600 bays, regular MyBus updates, with the service seeing 60,000 user journeys to date, and more than 100 retail and leisure promotions via MyRewards.

Last year’s events calendar also enabled the BID to host 6,000 visitors at the MyCinema events in Fred Roche Gardens, 3,000 guests at the City Centre Christmas Lights Switch On, as well as investing £18,000 to support local community and charity fundraising events in Milton Keynes.

The BID received the Business Impact in the Community at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards in March in recognition of its work.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk