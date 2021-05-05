BID extends Tap to Donate scheme to help the homeless

A SCHEME enabling visitors to Central Milton Keynes to donate to help the city’s homeless is to expand.

Two new contactless Tap to Donate machines have been installed in the city centre by MyMiltonKeynes, the area’s Business Improvement District.

As the lockdown restrictions continue to ease, homelessness in Milton Keynes is once again becoming an increasingly prevalent topic. The end of the government’s financial Covid support is now in sight and charities that support those who are most ‘at risk’ of homelessness are facing a worrying time in terms of fundraising.

The new machines take the total across Central Milton Keynes to eight. Milton Keynes Homeless Partnership, a network of organisations who connect to prevent and end homelessness, has urged visitors to and employees working in the city centre to support the scheme via donations.

The Tap to Donate machine in Midsummer Place.

MKHP chief executive Tracey McCillen said: “We are working harder than ever with our partners and local authorities to mitigate the inevitable after-effects of the pandemic on those most ‘at risk’ of homelessness.

“Homelessness is many things. It is important we do not make assumptions and we should always see the person, rather than the circumstance. It is more important than ever that we receive the support we need, to do everything within our powers to ensure adults, families and young people across Milton Keynes get the help they need.

“MKHP supports real collaboration for real change and MyMiltonKeynes and their support is a great example of that.”

The eight Tap to Donate machines are located at:

Milton Keynes Central rail station

Network Rail headquarters

John Lewis customer collections

Jury’s Inn

Midsummer Place (near Gap)

Midsummer Place (near Zara)

Xscape

centre:mk (guest services)

For more about Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership and how you can support its work, visit https://mkhp.co.uk/.