BID chief executive takes over as charity’s new chair

THE CHIEF executive of MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement has been named as the new chair of the charity MK SNAP.

Melanie Beck, formerly head of marketing and communications at centre:mk, succeeds Liz Gifford who has retired after six years in the role at the charity.

Based at Walnut Tree, it delivers life skills, education and work training for adults with learning disabilities.

Melanie, who received an MBE for her voluntary services during the Covid019 crisis, said: “I feel extremely honoured and excited. MK SNAP is a charity I have long admired and followed.

“It provides a superb supportive environment for the learners to thrive. For any visitor, it is an uplifting experience to visit.”

Angela Novell, CEO of MK SNAP

MK SNAP’s chief executive Angela Novell said: “We are delighted to welcome Melanie to the board during this time of great change and look forward to utilising her teamwork, drive and energy to deliver on the ambitions we have to transform the lives of local people with disabilities.”

Melanie is a trustee of the charity Sports Aid and chair of British Diving and British High Diving. She represents Europe on the world aquatics governing body FINA and has been chair of the Performance Management of British Diving since 2005.

