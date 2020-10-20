BID chair is praised for ‘outstanding’ dedication to town centre

Volunteer work has played its part in shaping town centre during pandemic

THE FOUNDER and co-director of a digital film agency has been praised for his “outstanding” work to secure the town centre’s future and support fellow businesses during Covid-19.

Clearhead’s Gavin O’Brien is chair of Luton Business Improvement District and has become the BID’s latest town centre Business Hero – a social media campaign which is running to recognise workers and business owners who go above and beyond.

He has been volunteering his time to help the BID and partners steer and shape the town centre during the pandemic as well as assisting businesses to adapt and running free workshops.

He has also helped schools, colleges and universities on virtual film projects and worked with local social enterprise Wenta to create a TV advertisement for Sky Media.

“My local roots have always been important to me and my fellow co-director Alex,” says Gavin. “When coronavirus struck and our team moved to home working, we still wanted to keep giving back.

“We started working in different ways, providing virtual campus tours to universities in place of their usual open days and virtual events for colleges across the country. One of our latest clients is a consortium of three universities where we are working with schools to encourage students to go on to higher education.

“These are hugely important projects which I feel very passionate about supporting during this challenging period.”

In July Clearhead was approached by Wenta, a Luton-based social enterprise which gives free of charge business support to small businesses based in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Enfield.

It had received a free TV campaign with Sky Media as part of a £1 million fund to support 100 businesses in the UK. Gavin stepped in to help them create an eye-catching advert.

“Our work with Wenta was particularly close to our hearts since the organisation had actually helped us with a grant when we were first setting up Clearhead 12 years ago,” he says. “We developed a script and ended up filming at our own premises and recording the voiceover remotely due to lockdown restrictions.”

Luton BID project manager Fergus McLardy says: “Gavin volunteered so much time pre-Covid to help and support the town centre community, attending strategic town centre meetings, investing in new offices in the Hat House, recruiting locally and supporting young people through education projects and work experience.

“He runs an internationally successful business but his local efforts during Covid have been particularly outstanding. We are very lucky to have him chair our BID board and are very grateful for his continued commitment and dedication to the town centre as the pandemic continues.”

Members of the public can nominate friends, colleagues, or family members as a Luton BID town centre Business Heroes.

Nominees must be employees or owners of BID levy paying businesses, and can be put forward here.