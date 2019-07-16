BID celebrates its third term at start of a new era

A NEW office, new business plan and new directors… Brackmills has started its third term as a Business Improvement District in style.

In March businesses voted yes to continuing the BID status of the industrial estate in Northampton, meaning more than £2 million has been secured for its future to spend on infrastructure, crime prevention, environment and business growth.

To celebrate and support the new BID, Northampton company In ‘n’ Out Autocentres – which recently moved on to Brackmills Industrial Estate — has gifted offices and meeting room space to the BID team, giving the BID a dedicated home for the first time.

Chief executive Jon Morgan said: “While we are new to Brackmills, we have been in Northampton on Kettering Road and Towcester Road since 2008 and we have a lot of strong relationships and links here.

“So giving back locally is something we feel strongly about and we were instantly impressed with Brackmills BID and its dedicated team when we moved on to the estate.

“The BID needs an office, we have the space, so it seemed an obvious fit and we are delighted to be gifting the premises and giving the BID the space they so need. I’m pleased to say I am now a director of the BID, meaning I join my fellow directors in volunteering my time to help shape the estate now and in the future. It is an exciting future ahead.”

Brackmills BID executive chair Sara Homer said: “A huge thank you to Jon and the In ‘n’ Out team for their support. To have dedicated office space, complete with meeting areas and storage is such a significant step for the BID. We will be able to host meetings, have a central point of contact during emergencies, invite staff from across the estate to pop in and meet the team and so much more.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank John Lewis which as generously provided us with a room for several years = a place for us to work and store items This has been a huge help as the BID has grown and developed.”

Brackmills is now the UK’s first industrial estate to be awarded BID status for a third term and the next five years promise to be packed with investment and growth.

Sara added: “We will be running more events, promoting apprenticeships, organising training, look forward to welcoming new directors on to our board and hearing from estate staff about what is important to them over the next few years. We are here to make a difference.”

Brackmills businesses voted ‘Yes’ to a third term as a Business Improvement District. Nearly half of the estate’s businesses cast their vote and 90% of these businesses voting yes.

The Northampton estate, thanks to its status as a BID, has funded improvements on the estate for the last decade. These have helped to turn Brackmills from a decaying, crime-ridden area into a clean, green, safe and secure estate with a record low level of crime.