BID brings Turner Prize artist’s creation to head hospice’s anniversary celebration

TURNER Prize-nominated artist Mark Titchner is to work with Luton Business Improvement District to create a new public art display in the town this summer.

The Big Trunk Trail is a Wild in Art event brought to Luton by Keech Hospice Care, based on the edge of the town, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Luton BID is backing the display as sponsor and trail progress partner. At least 30 dazzling elephant sculptures painted and positioned around the town’s attractions, landmarks and open spaces for 13 weeks from July 10.

As one of the key sponsors, Luton BID’s elephant will be brought to life by Mr Titchner, a Luton-born artist well-known for the eye-catching Beacon artwork installed on The Hat Factory in the town centre and his unique exploration of words and language.

He will work on the jumbo-sized elephant sculpture in secret from his London-based studio before the official unveiling in July.

Mark Titchner

Luton BID project manager Fergus McLardy said: “It is fantastic to be able to sponsor and support Keech Hospice Care with The Big Trunk Trail. It will certainly be one of the most momentous events on the Luton town centre calendar, made all the more exciting and enjoyable as restrictions gradually start to lift.

“Our sponsorship is not only about safely boosting the profile of the town centre after a challenging year, but to also help raise awareness and funds for Keech Hospice Care and their adult and child hospices in the most spectacular way.”

Luton BID is among a number of other local business and community sponsors – including Love Luton, London Luton Airport Ltd, The Mall Luton and University of Bedfordshire as part of the large-scale project.

Mr Titchner will share his artwork as it develops over the coming months via the BID and #BigTrunkTrail. “I am very proud to be involved in The Big Trunk Trail and to be supporting the important work that the Keech Hospice Care does in the local area,” he said.

Nikki Samsa, Keech Hospice care’s head of fundraising, said: “We are delighted that Luton BID has come on board and quite literally joined the herd as part of this unique event.

“As the adult hospice for Luton and south Bedfordshire and the children’s hospice for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, our relationship with businesses and presence in the town centre is vital, so this is a fantastic opportunity to improve those connections whilst creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement all over the local area this summer.”

