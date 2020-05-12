Bedford Blues throw down a sporting challenge to help the vulnerable

THE NEW charitable arm of Bedford Blues Rugby Club has launched its first project to provide support for the most vulnerable in the county.

The Blues Foundation is promoting a Run, Row, Ride fundraising campaign to provide meals for the vulnerable impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Bedfordshire.

It is setting an initial target of £1,000 which will enable the foundation to prepare and deliver meals with Blues’ catering partners Portfolio Events.

The fundraising challenge is to either run 3km (and donate £3), row 6km (and donate £6) or ride 9km (and donate £9). The Blues Foundation is encouraging the particularly adventurous to try a ‘mini-triathlon’ and attempt all three challenges, raising even more valuable funds for a worthwhile cause.

Blues Foundation manager Tom Harwood said: “We are desperate to join the efforts to support people in Bedfordshire throughout this current crisis.

“Using fitness challenges is a great way to keep physically healthy and support your own mental health during this difficult time. This will add huge value to our local area and benefit so many people.”

Once a challenge is completed, participants are being urged to post a photo on social media and tag in Blues Foundation so they can share your contributions. Use #runrowride #bluesfoundation #bedfordshiremeals.

Bedford Blues also supports MK SNAP in Milton Keynes.

Bedfordshire’s newly appointed High Sheriff Sue Lousada is backing the initiative. “I’m very grateful to both Blues Foundation and Portfolio Events for supporting those in need in our community,” she said. “It is an amazing collaboration, thank you and good luck.”

Blues Foundation will also be working with charities including YMCA Bedfordshire as a vehicle to reach the vulnerable in Bedford and Luton.

It is now appealing for donations and pledges to help the foundation to deliver the food packages to those who need them most throughout Bedfordshire.

You can donate to the campaign here. Follow Blues Foundation on social media to find out first about their other upcoming projects! You can find them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk