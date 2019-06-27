AWARD-WINNING students have been urged to “be bold and aspire for greatness” during a ceremony to celebrate their hard work and success.

More than 50 Northampton College students, including designers, stylists, engineers and apprentices, were honoured at the annual Daventry Campus Awards, held at the college’s state-of-the-art campus in Badby Road West.

Daventry District Council leader Cllr Chris Millar told guests: “Be bold, be creative, strive for all you want. This is the time in your life to take risks and aspire for greatness – and I am once again humbled and impressed by all the students and staff here at Daventry Campus.”

Most Determined Student award went to Vritika Mistry, commended by her art and design teachers for her ‘can do’ attitude and love of art. Guests were told that Vritika “works extremely hard, acts upon advice and never gives up”.

Jack Shepherd collected the Best Apprentice award, having quickly impressed the team at boutique hair salon Rocco & Co, where he has now been offered a job. “I want to thank the college and staff for being so supportive and patient,” said Jack, “I am so excited for my future.”

Northampton College principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “These awards are a wonderful and fitting opportunity to celebrate the lives and achievements of our inspirational students, who are helping to make Daventry Campus an incredible place to study.”

Other winners on the night include vehicle maintenance student Zak Marklew-Perkin. His teachers described Zak as “enthusiastic and conscientious, always eager to learn and often early to lessons to get a head start.”

Iuliana Lisnic, who moved to the UK three years ago with her husband and young son, is doing a Business Administration Apprenticeship at Daventry District Council.

“I am totally committed to my studies. I love my job at the council and hope to work there after my apprenticeship finishes,” said Iuliana. “I am now working hard to improve my English reading and writing skills. I couldn’t have done any of this without such wonderful teachers.”

Michael Quinn, a health and social care student, has an apprenticeship at drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic Charterhouse Clinic. He said: “I missed a lot of school due to illness so when I came to the college I was so grateful for the supportive atmosphere. My ambition now is to become an addiction councilor or therapist.”