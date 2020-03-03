BASF moves coatings division Chemetall to new office

CHEMICAL giant BASF has moved its UK coatings division to new offices in Milton Keynes.

Chemetall, the brand under which BASF runs its UK surface treatment coatings business, has moved from Denbigh West to Auckand Park, Mount Farm.

Christophe Cazabeau, BASF’s senior vice president surface treatment, officially opened the new Chemetall Ltd office and laboratory facility at the Napier House.

He told staff and guests: “Our newly enhanced facility not only fits the modern concept of collaborative workspace; it demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement in technology, safety and quality of our production sites to drive sustainable solutions in a close, partnership-based cooperation with our customers.”

The company has overhauled the building, the former home of the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper, creating an open floor design including new break-out areas and conference rooms. Around 25 sales and service staff are based there.

A new laboratory on the ground floor carries out dye penetrant testing, a “wet lab” to process and test customer’s products and panels, salt spray cabinets, and a powder coating room. The laboratory includes new testing equipments to meet customer demands and cater to current and future testing requirements.

“The workspace was designed to meet modern work practices,” said Chemetall quality manager Jason Bird, who oversaw the office transition project. “The fully optimised office layout will help increase productivity and efficiency.”

Under the Chemetall brand which it acquired in 2016, BASF develops and manufactures customised technology and systems solutions for applied surface treatment. The products protect metals from corrosion, facilitate forming and machining, allow parts to be optimally prepared for the painting process and ensure proper coating adhesion.

The products are used in a wide range of industries and end-markets, such as automotive, aerospace, aluminum finishing, and metal forming.

Chemetall managing director Wayne Brown said: “The new workspace provides significant opportunity for the fusion of all departments and functions. It encourages greater employee communication and facilitates knowledge sharing between the teams.”