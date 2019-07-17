Bank opens new customer care centre with expansion in mind

ONLINE bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs has opened its new customer care centre in Milton Keynes.

The office on Caldecotte Business Park, the office can accommodate up to 240 employees and is the bank’s first UK office outside London. It is manned by an initial 30 staff but the bank has begun a major recruitment drive.

Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Sam Crooks officially opened the new premises, watched by Marcus by Goldman Sachs staff and guests. UK managing director Des McDaid said

“We have ambitious plans for Marcus in the UK. As a fast-growing business hub with great local talent, Milton Keynes is an ideal location for the expansion of Marcus and ensures we keep good connectivity with the rest of our business based in London.”

Marcus by Goldman Sachs launched in the UK in September last year and has attracted more than 250,000 customers. The Milton Keynes office will support the customer care team in London.

Head of operations Sarah Card said: “Our customer care team is the voice of the business and such an important touchpoint for both existing and new customers. We will be constantly on the lookout for strong new talent to join us in Milton Keynes. Key for us is finding people with a passion and flair for customer service.”