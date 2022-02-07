Awards welcome designer Wayne Hemingway as guest speaker

THE ORGANISERS of Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022 have announced fashion designer and entrepreneur Wayne Hemingway as the guest speaker at the awards ceremony next month at Stadium MK.

Mr Hemingway started from humble beginnings but left school with ten O-Levels and four A-Levels and went on to gain a degree in geography and town planning.

His career in fashion began when he started to sell some of his and his girlfriend’s old wardrobes, which were full of handmade and vintage clothing, at a market and they went down well. With his future wife, Wayne built Red or Deadinto a worldwide label and, after 21 seasons on the catwalk, it was sold in a multi-million-pound deal.

They went on to found HemingwayDesign with a mantra of “Design is about improving things that matter in life” and over the past two decades it has delivered many high profile and award-winning affordable new-build housing schemes, ‘turned around’ troubled estates and undertaken a string of impactful seaside regeneration projects.

Nicholas Mann, chair of awards organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said: “Wayne is a sought-after speaker, covering a range of topics from brand loyalty to social responsibility, urban design and his long-term passion of sustainability. This fits well with the MKBAA theme this year, looking at the role Milton Keynes businesses can play in the green recovery.”

Nicholas Mann

For full details of the Milton Keynes Business achievement Awards 2022, which take place on March 24, and to book a table visit: https://www.mkbaa.co.uk/