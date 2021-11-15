Awards success: Why first impressions count

THE JUDGES at the MK Business Achievement Awards 2022 have revealed the information they will be looking for when drawing up the shortlist of potential winners in this year’s competition.

There is a knack to writing an awards entry that is sure to catch the judges’ eyes and the entries are already coming in ahead of the Stage 1 deadline at the end of next week.

Entering the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards could not be simpler. The awards are open to any business with a MK postcode and the first stage of entry asks businesses to provide some basic information: what sectors you work in, how many staff, contractors or volunteers you have and who your customers are.

Organisations are then asked to choose up to two categories to enter and each category has a specific question to answer. And that is the first stage complete.

To make the process even easier, the MKBAA judging panel for 2022 has offered their take on how you can write a winning award entry:

First impressions count

The Stage 1 Entry requires you to answer just one question about the category you are entering and is designed to help you focus on what the judges are looking for. Think carefully about how you present your biggest successes, in the clearest and most concise way.

What makes you stand out?

Whether you are new and innovative or a business that is been operating for many decades, we want to know what sets you apart from the competition.

The judging panel is looking for a confident and considered display of your biggest achievements.

You’re halfway there…

Stage 1 results will be published on December 14 and successful business will be invited to complete Stage 2. Entries for this stage close on January 28. It is important to remember that while you are a step closer to an award, the judges now need to see the finer details that support your initial submission.

The devil is in the detail

At this stage we like to see case studies, stats, coverage and anything else that supports your entry. This is your opportunity to have maximum impact on the judges. Each submission is scored impartially by our six-strong judging panel and independently verified before a final shortlist is agreed and announced on February 4.

Lights, Camera, Action…

Every finalist will be featured on the ‘Big Screen’ at the MKBAA 2022 ceremony, with a short film shown to guests at the awards dinner. This is your opportunity to shout about your business to potential customers, competitors and the media.

Winners

The winners will be announced on March 24 at a glittering awards ceremony held at Stadium MK, where guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, wine and entertainment.

The theme for the 2022 awards is MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery – Survive, Revive & Thrive and there are 13 categories to enter, plus the Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The deadline for Stage 1 entries is November 26.Enter now at http://www.mkbaa.co.uk/Submit-your-entry.

MKBAA 2022 is kindly supported by:

Headline Sponsors Milton Keynes Council, Shoosmiths, The Open University and MK Gateway.

Premium Category Sponsors The Alpha Club, All Things Business and MacIntyre Hudson.

Category Sponsors Cranfield University & MK:U, Integral Powertrain, dbfb, PJ Care and Mazars.

Trophy Sponsor SJD Electrical.

Programme Sponsor MK21

Media Partners Business MK, Phonebox Magazine, All Things Business.

