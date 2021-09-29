Awards reflect city’s place at the head of UK’s green recovery

MILTON Keynes has ambitions to be the UK’s greenest city. And the vision is reflected in the theme for the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022.

The awards, having been cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, are back with the theme MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery – Survive, Revive & Thrive. Dozens of business leaders were at Saxon Court in Central Milton Keynes for the official launch to hear more about the 13 awards to be presented at Stadium MK on March 24.

Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBLP and co-organiser of MKBAA, said: “MKBLP is excited about the theme of this year’s awards, a significant and very relevant topic which affects all of us and is something that is becoming more integral to all our business strategies and operations.”

KEY DATES

November 26: –Stage 1 Entries Close

December 14: Stage 1 Results / Stage 2 Opens

January 28: Stage 2 Entries Close

February 4: Shortlist announced

w/c February 4: Shortlist Party

March 24: Awards Ceremony

Established in 2014 by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full-service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, the awards are an opportunity for businesses to reflect on their highlights and share their successes with the Milton Keynes business community.

MKBAA 2022 has regular headline sponsors Milton Keynes Council, Shoosmiths and The Open University, which are joined for the first time by MK Gateway – the name of the planned redevelopment of Saxon Court.

Guests network ahead of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022 launch.

Mr Mann said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our sponsors for their continued support, many of whom have been involved with MKBAA since it was established eight years ago. Without the support of our sponsors and the wider business community in Milton Keynes the awards simply wouldn’t happen.”

Category sponsors already signed up include The Alpha Club, MHA MacIntyre Hudson, Cranfield University and MK:U, Integral Powertrain, dbfb, PJ Care, Mazars, SJD Electrical and MK21.

Entries are now open for the thirteen MKBAA 2022 categories, with first stage submissions closing on November. Find out more and enter at http://www.mkbaa.co.uk/Submit-your-entry.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To find out more, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk. Follow @MK_BAA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.