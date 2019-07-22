Awards put the emphasis on health and well-being

ORGANISERS of the 2020 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards have confirmed the theme as the overall health and wellbeing of the city, its businesses, workforce and residents.

The theme will focus on several health-related streams, including mental, physical, environmental and financial wellbeing, with the awards bringing businesses together to celebrate the achievements of a variety of Milton Keynes organisations across many different sizes and sectors.

Established in 2014 by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, the awards have gained momentum and kudos each year, and are now recognised as the highest accolade by businesses across Milton Keynes.

The support received from our many high profile sponsors is testimony to the awards’ success and the value that MKBAA sponsorship provides to the businesses that continue to support it. Bletchley Park, Keens Shay Keens, dbfb, Barclays Bank, Jurys Inn and Mazars have already renewed their sponsorship and many other support packages are currently being processed.

MKBLP’s acting chair Nicholas Mann, a co-organiser of MKBAA, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our sponsors for their continued support, many of whom have been involved with MKBAA since it was established six years ago. Without the support of our sponsors and the wider business community in Milton Keynes the awards simply wouldn’t happen.

“MKBLP is excited about the theme of this years’ awards, a significant and very relevant topic, which affects all of us, from company directors to employees.

More than 700 guests attended the 2019 awards, held for the first time in Arena MK> “We look forward to welcoming even more in 2020,” said Mr Mann.

The official launch of MKBAA 2020 will take place on September 4 at MK Gallery.email invites@mkbaa.co.uk for further information and to book your place to attend.

To find out more and keep up to date with all the latest information from MKBAA 2020 visit www.mkbaa.co.uk follow @MK_BAA on Twitter and Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.