Awards aim to put unsung heroes in the spotlight

DO YOU know someone who goes the extra mile to help others?

The Mayor of Milton Keynes is calling on residents to nominate those people who have made an impact in our community for the Unsung Heroes Awards.

Cllr Sam Crooks is instigating the awards and wants to hear about those who help to better the place we call home; those who give their time for deserving causes, who selflessly step up to help others and help to make a real difference.

They might be a volunteer at a major organisation, perhaps they support a vulnerable neighbour, or maybe something quite different.

“There are many people who work tirelessly to support and help others in our locality, and the Unsung Heroes Awards is a chance for all of us to show our appreciation,” Cllr Crooks said.

“It can be easy to focus on negative news stories, but I want these awards to focus on the positivity in Milton Keynes, and there is lots to be found in our communities. We owe those responsible a debt of gratitude, and this event will be the perfect opportunity to say thank you.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on March 20.

Do you know someone deserving?

Email the name and address of the person you want to nominate (together with 300 words saying why) to: unsungheroesmk@gmail.com