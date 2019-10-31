Awards aim to boost success of rising young sports stars

THE BRIGHTEST young sporting talent in Milton Keynes is to receive a funding boost thanks to the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2020.

The competition has health and well-being as its focus and the awards organisers have announced that the 2020 awards will also be raising money for the charity SportsAid.

Local athlete Megan Wyatt, who is aiming for a place in the Great Britain indoor climbing team at the next Olympic games in Tokyo, spoke at the launch of MKBAA 2020 after reaching No.1 in the UK rankings for her sport.

Mark Ormerod, chairman of SportsAid Eastern, said: “We are so proud of Megan, who has qualified first in her category (aged 15-17) across combined disciplines in the UK for the 2019 season. We were delighted when the British Mountaineering Council released selection details recently to see that Megan had been confirmed automatically for the GB National Development Squad 2020 due to her ranking as No 1 Combined Discipline Athlete in the UK in her category, which means she looks all set for Tokyo.”

The increased requirement to support local young people to achieve their career aspirations meant SportsAid, the charity that helps the next generation at the start of their careers, was the perfect match for MKBAA 2020, Mr Ormerod added.

“Without support from businesses and organisations such as MKBAA, we would not be able to provide this much needed support to enable young people to progress within their sport and achieve their full potential.

“When young people are starting out in their careers there is a lot of pressure on parents not only to get them to training, competitions and events but also to fund their child at a competitive level. We would like to thank MKBAA and the business community for helping to raise the profile and funds for SportsAid.”

MKBAA will take place on March 12 at Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, with more than 750 of Milton Keynes’ leading business people expected to attend.

MKBAA will take place on March 12 at Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, with more than 750 of Milton Keynes' leading business people expected to attend.

